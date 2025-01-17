Family holds balloon release for Durham teen killed while playing in snow: 'I'm tore up'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A sea of blue and black balloons filled the air at Magnolia Pointe Apartments in honor of Aryion Clendenning, a 15-year-old who was shot and killed while playing in the snow on Saturday.

Dozens of loved ones gathered for a balloon release in Durham on Thursday evening for the teenager affectionately known as "A.J."

"I'm tore up. I'm losing myself again. That's what I didn't want to do," said Taniesha Baines, Clendenning's mother. "He wasn't a normal 15-year-old. He was a gamer. He loved everybody."

Black and blue were just two of the teenager's favorite colors, which is why many brought them to the balloon release.

"A.J. never met a stranger. He was a true hustler who was willing to take the trash out or take groceries from your car to your house," said Nathan Baines, who is his uncle.

The loss is even felt at Riverside High School where the teen was a sophomore student. His classmates filled a yellow card with heartfelt messages giving them an opportunity to say goodbye.

"The assistant principal came over. Everybody is reaching out. There hasn't been one corner that hasn't been turned. A.J. touched everybody," said Baines.

This is the second time the family has been struck by tragedy. In 2019, Z'yon Person, 9, was killed on his way to get snow cones. He was A.J.'s cousin.

"The challenge we have to issue is when is enough, enough? We are constantly losing young lives to senseless acts of gun violence," said Life International Church Pastor Delon Fletcher.

As investigators continue searching for the driver of the stolen 2016 white Hyundai Sonata, his mother hopes it could be the missing piece to his heartbreaking puzzle. Loved ones say the teenager's funeral will be next Thursday.

"All I can say is I want justice for my son," said Baines.