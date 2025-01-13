Neighbors remember 15-year-old killed in drive-by shooting while playing in first snow in 3 years

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Neighbors at a North Durham apartment complex say they're heartbroken after a 15-year-old was killed over the weekend.

"I know the young boy," a family friend told ABC11 Eyewitness News. "Fun, outgoing. He had a whole life ahead of him. And for somebody to take his life, as a parent, that hurts."

Durham Police came to the Magnolia Pointe Apartments on Danube Lane on Saturday where neighbors say the teen named "AJ" was shot and killed while playing in the snow. Durham Public Schools confirmed he was a student at the district.

"These kids were out here playing in the snow," the family friend said. "Having a nice snow day and they did that."

Durham police said based on preliminary investigation, the suspect fired a weapon from a vehicle and then fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the third shooting since 2019 at the apartment complex involving young people, while in 2024, a total of 27 children under the age of 18 were shot in the Bull City, according to Durham Police.

"These babies are hurting," the family friend said. "Most of them, some of them witnessed it. Just knowing that a child got to lay down every night and fear that something is going to happen to them. As a parent, what can we do?"

