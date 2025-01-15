Police searching for stolen vehicle used in fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Durham

Neighbors at a North Durham apartment complex say they're heartbroken after a 15-year-old boy was killed in broad daylight over the weekend.

Neighbors at a North Durham apartment complex say they're heartbroken after a 15-year-old boy was killed in broad daylight over the weekend.

Neighbors at a North Durham apartment complex say they're heartbroken after a 15-year-old boy was killed in broad daylight over the weekend.

Neighbors at a North Durham apartment complex say they're heartbroken after a 15-year-old boy was killed in broad daylight over the weekend.

DUURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are asking for the public's help to find a stolen vehicle that was used in a shooting that killed a 15-year-old on Saturday.

Police said investigators are looking for a white 2026 Hyundai Sonata with license plate PHB5033 that was stolen on Jan. 11 and used in the fatal shooting the same day on Danube Lane.

The incident happened at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments on Danube Lane where neighbors told ABC11 the teen named "AJ" was shot and killed while playing in the snow.

Police said if you see the vehicle, call 911 and consider the occupants of the vehicle to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information in reference to the vehicle or homicide, please contact Investigator J. Smith at (919) 560-4415 ext. 29365. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at durhamcrimestoppers.org or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Featured video is from a previous report