Fayetteville woman wins trip to Panama on LIVE with Kelly and Mark

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ashley Hodgson turned her love of LIVE with Kelly and Mark into a free trip to Panama!
On the July 17th episode, Hodgson was selected as the contestant of Stump Mark, which is a game they regularly play on the show. In the game, the contestant gives two statements: one is true and the other is false. Mark then has to guess which one is true.
Hodgson's two statements were:
Mark correctly guessed that Hodgson and her 72-year-old mother were getting their PhDs.
So unfortunately, Hodgson didn't win that game, but she did win the next one: Sun-sational Travel Trivia.
In that game, she correctly answered a trivia question about the previous day's show.
For getting that question correctly, Hodgson won a trip for two to the Los Establos Boutique Resort in Panama. She'll be staying there 8 days and 7 nights in a premium suite with other paid for amenities. The entire trip is valued at $8,000.
Congratulations, Ashley!