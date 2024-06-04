Camera catches young bear wandering through Charlotte backyard

Surveillance video captured a young bear wondering through neighborhoods in Charlotte and Hendersonville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Video shows a bear wandering through neighborhoods in Charlotte and Huntersville over the weekend.

"Some people find that stuff cool. I'm going to steer clear from bears," Becca McGhee told area ABC affiliate WSOC.

McGhee is worried the bear might attack someone or go after neighborhood pets.

"It's a little scary ... especially depending on the nature of your dog," she said.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said it has received several calls in recent days from people reporting a bear sighting.

The bear does not appear to be an adult. It has been seen for several days roaming neighborhoods between Charlotte and Huntersville.

NC Wildlife said it's important for people to:

Never feed or approach bears

Secure food, garbage and recycling

Remove bird feeders when bears are active

Never leave pet food outdoors

Clean and store grills and smokers

Alert neighbors to bear activity.

For information from N.C. Wildlife on spring bear sightings, click here.