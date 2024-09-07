3 injured after bar shooting in Benson

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people are injured after a shooting at a bar Friday night in Benson.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at Big Times Bar & Grill on North Wall Street.

According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from an altercation between patrons and staff.

Police said one of the three victims was shot and taken to Wake Medical Center for treatment. The two other victims were treated.

This was deemed an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges will be filed at this time.

No further details were released.