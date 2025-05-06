Black snake may be to blame for power outage to over 10K customers in Durham, Duke Energy says

Thousands of Duke Energy customers were without power overnight in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Power has been restored for over 10,000 people in Durham Tuesday morning.

The outage occurred Monday around 11 p.m. at a substation serving east Durham near Ashe Street, with most of the impact affecting the Hidden Hollow neighborhood.

A spokesperson with Duke Energy said it may have been caused by a snake.

"Crews found a black snake had come into contact with power lines in the substation, which is believed to have been the cause of the outage," the statement said.

Power was restored around 1:30 a.m.

The outage comes just days after thousands were without power Friday afternoon after a driver hit a utility pole downtown.