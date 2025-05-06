24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Black snake may be to blame for power outage to over 10K customers in Durham, Duke Energy says

WTVD logo
Tuesday, May 6, 2025 3:39PM
More than 9,000 without power in east Durham
Thousands of Duke Energy customers were without power overnight in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Power has been restored for over 10,000 people in Durham Tuesday morning.

The outage occurred Monday around 11 p.m. at a substation serving east Durham near Ashe Street, with most of the impact affecting the Hidden Hollow neighborhood.

A spokesperson with Duke Energy said it may have been caused by a snake.

"Crews found a black snake had come into contact with power lines in the substation, which is believed to have been the cause of the outage," the statement said.

Power was restored around 1:30 a.m.

The outage comes just days after thousands were without power Friday afternoon after a driver hit a utility pole downtown.

Download the ABC11 App to get Breaking News and Weather Alerts

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW