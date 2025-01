Body found in Marsh Creek off Capital Boulevard

At 11:58 a.m., Raleigh police responded to a report of a person in the creek.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a body was found in Marsh Creek off Capital Boulevard.

Investigators are looking into the incident as a death investigation and there were at least 6 police vehicles at the scene at one time.

No other details have been released at this time.