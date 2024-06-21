Boil water advisory issued for Durham, city officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A boil water advisory was issued Friday for a section of Durham.

City officials said the area is experiencing periods of low pressure and outages due to low pressure caused by operational issues. This increases the potential for back siphonage, along with an introduction of bacteria into the water.

Consumers should boil all water used for human consumption, including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation, for one minute, according to the Division of Water Resources.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.