California biotech company, Amgen, investing $1 billion in Wake County, creating more than 300 jobs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A biotechnology company will expand its manufacturing operation in Holly Springs that will create jobs and invest a $1 billion in Wake County.

Economists in the Department of Commerce estimate Amgen's project will grow the state's economy by $3.59 billion.

Amgen's agreement with the state could also move more than $1 million into a fund that helps rural communities across the state attract business in the future.

"North Carolina's reputation as one of the world's leading centers for biotechnology soars even higher with today's decision by Amgen," said Governor Cooper. "North Carolina offers everything an innovative biotech company needs to succeed, especially our highly trained, dedicated and diverse workforce which is fine-tuned to the needs of this critical industry."

Although specific wages vary on job role, the average salary of the new positions at Amgen is $91,527. The current average wage in Wake County stands at $74,866.

