Car crashes into Hope Mills home on Parkton Road; driver arrested

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car crashed into a house Saturday night in Cumberland County.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 5700 block of Parkton Road.

According to investigators, the vehicle was traveling west on Woodington Road. The driver did not stop at the stop sign at the 'T' intersection, before flying straight into the porch and then the actual home. The house has sustained significant damage from the impact.

The driver was arrested by North Carolina State Highway Patrol officers. Their identity has not been released.

ABC11 is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the incident.