Car crashes into Raleigh WakeMed Urgent Care shattering window, driver charged

Chopper 11 showed the car being towed away and a glass window completely shattered.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car had to be removed from a WakeMed Urgent Care on Fayetteville Road.

Garner police say the driver went off the road and went into an unoccupied classroom and only has minor injuries.

The driver has now been charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

Earlier in the day an SUV crashed into a bar in Smithfield.

This happened at Plan B Bar on West Market Street.

That driver was taken to a hospital.