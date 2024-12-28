Warrants shed new light on Fenton fatal shooting

The man charged with murder said the victim was his friend and claimed the shooting was accidental, warrants show.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- New warrants shed light on an alarming fatal shooting that happened in the middle of a busy holiday shopping season a week ago at Cary's Fenton social district.

Back on Dec. 20, there was a major police presence in Cary Fenton's District just days before Christmas with officers centered on a parking garage where Cory McNeill, 23, was found shot dead.

As Cary Police rushed to the scene, the suspect in the case, Malik Scott-McClarin, called to turn himself in.

Scott-McClarin worked for the security company that covers Fenton.

Cary Police said this was the first shooting call at Fenton since it opened.

According to warrants in the case, Scott-McClarin, 24, gave police his gun and said this was all an accident, that he and Cory were friends and they were sitting in the car looking at their handguns when Malik "accidentally shot Cory when Cory bumped Malik's handgun."

It's the same argument Scott-McClarin made through his attorney as he faces murder charges, arguing the case amounted to manslaughter instead of premeditated murder.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman made it clear that the case remains under investigation, and for now, the murder charge stands.

"Anytime that there is a homicide in which, you know, it is claimed that it was an accident, that is one of the things that investigators look for is, is there corroborating information that would actually support that conclusion," Freeman said.

Freeman said that in in general, gun violence is a major concern in the community, whether accidental or not.

"You have to be alert. And, you know, to remind people when you see people that may be, you know, being careless with their handguns, you have to be careful and to follow those rules of smart gun ownership," Freeman said.

Scott-McClarin is being held on a $1.5 million bond.