Fenton shooting suspect claims it was accidental

Cory McNeill was found shot dead in a car in the green parking deck at Fenton on Friday.

Cory McNeill was found shot dead in a car in the green parking deck at Fenton on Friday.

Cory McNeill was found shot dead in a car in the green parking deck at Fenton on Friday.

Cory McNeill was found shot dead in a car in the green parking deck at Fenton on Friday.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Malik Scott-McClarin, 24, faced a Wake County judge in a courtroom Monday, where his attorney claimed the shooting at Cary's Fenton social district on Friday was accidental.

"If anything, it's questionable whether these allegations are even consistent with an involuntary manslaughter," the attorney for Scott-McClarin said.

Cory McNeill was found shot dead in a car in the green parking deck at Fenton, where Scott-McClarin worked for the security company that covers Fenton.

Sunstates Security told ABC11 in a statement that its employees are normally unarmed, and this shooting was not work-related.

The full statement is below:

"Sunstates Security continues to fully cooperate with the authorities. Limited information can be shared in accordance with the investigation. We can confirm that Sunstates Security provides services for Fenton in an unarmed capacity. All Sunstates Security employees complete a comprehensive background check prior to employment in addition to a State of North Carolina Private Protective Services background investigation that includes fingerprint submission through the State Bureau of Investigation along with several hours of required training. What occurred was not in accordance with work-related activities and appears to be unintentional. Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved."

According to Cary Police Department, Scott-McClarin knew McNeill, and quickly called to turn himself in after the shooting.

Court records also show the two men have a criminal history in Johnston County, where on Oct. 22, they were arrested on the same day on the same drug-related charges in Selma.

"My understanding of the allegations in this case are that the death resulted due to an accidental discharge of a firearm," the attorney for Scott-McClarin said. "To me, it is not consistent with a murder."

McClarin is being held on a $1.5 million bond.