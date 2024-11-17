One-man show examines 1944 murder of Black soldier in Durham

Eyewitness News sat in on the dress rehearsals for 'Changing Same.'

Eyewitness News sat in on the dress rehearsals for 'Changing Same.'

Eyewitness News sat in on the dress rehearsals for 'Changing Same.'

Eyewitness News sat in on the dress rehearsals for 'Changing Same.'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bold new play examines the brutal murder of a Black soldier 80 years ago in Durham.

Booker T. Spicely was killed in 1944. This one-man show, created by local playwright and actor Mike Wiley and co-written by Howard Craft, delves into the racial tensions that persist in Durham, as well as throughout the region and the nation.

Eyewitness News sat in on a dress rehearsal for 'Changing Same.'

"We felt that this was a piece that not only would bring light to the death of a soldier a man in uniform a black man, but we also knew that it would speak to the time we're living in," Wiley said. "The title, changing same, basically saying you know the more things change the more they stay the same, and we felt that perhaps this play could be a call to action."

The show also features live jazz music performed on stage.

Sunday is the last day to see the show at the Brody Theater in Branson Hall on Duke University's east campus. This comes after a successful run last weekend at UNC Chapel Hill.