Chapel Hill town leaders order removal of controversial pro-Palestine banner

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Town leaders in Chapel Hill ordered the removal of an artistic banner that brought backlash after it was hung on the Old Post Office on East Franklin Street.

The banner was displayed at Peace & Justice Plaza and featured artwork by Sadie Rose of a pro-Palestine protester wearing a keffiyeh and the phrase "#GoodTrouble."

Advocates with The Voice for Israel of North Carolina blasted the banner calling it "insensitive to Jews" amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Chapel Hill town's manager Chris Blue announced the decision to take down the banner saying:

"In the past few days, we've heard from a lot of folks about the "Power of Good Trouble" art display at Peace and Justice Plaza. We've welcomed - and listened to - feedback from community members. We've heard from many in our community that the display is painful to encounter. Intentional or not, the piece is evoking strong feelings for many about the conflict between Palestine and Israel, especially for those who are close to Chapel Hill native, Keith Siegel, who remains in captivity in Gaza. We've also heard that this display is causing deep division in our community. And while we as a community don't always agree, we should always strive to lessen - rather than deepen - divisions. While I strongly feel that public art should be thought-provoking, I don't believe it should cause harm. And right now, this piece is causing harm. For these reasons, I directed that the display be removed earlier today to allow space for some further community conversations. I believe that public art is meant to spur difficult conversations - and I know that our community has proven capable of having such conversations many times in the past when confronting challenging topics and raw emotions. I know that many of you will have strong feelings about the art coming down, just as many had strong feelings about the art going up. Please continue to share your feedback with me and our team will continue to listen."

Siegel moved to Israel decades ago. A video was released in April by Hamas featuring Siegle and another hostage. The two men spoke to the camera under duress, asking their families to continue to pressure the Israeli government for a deal.

Siegel's wife, Aviva Siegel, was also taken hostage but later released during the first cease-fire and hostage deal.