Chef Ford Fry sets opening date for new 'Little Rey' location at Raleigh's Iron Works

Ford Fry described the restaurant as the cousin to his 'Superica' restaurant located in the Fenton development in Cary.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Celebrity Chef Ford Fry is bringing a new Mexican restaurant to Raleigh's Iron Works.

A new location of his taco brand 'Little Rey' is set to open on Monday, December 9.

Fry described the restaurant as the cousin to his 'Superica' restaurant located in the Fenton development in Cary. Little Rey, however, will be more casual with an all-day counter service.

The menu includes wood-roasted 'chicken al carbon', along with al carbon tacos, street-style tacos, salads and fresh salsas. There are also sweet treats, such as a soft serve machine with rotating flavors like vanilla, churro and tres leches. Breakfast will be offered every weekend.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, the restaurant will be 4,200 square feet and will have a wide patio and walk-up outdoor ordering window.

There will be a pre-opening party on Saturday, December 7 from 5 to 9 p.m. Everyone is invited to try some fan favorites off the menu.

