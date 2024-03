Chef Scott Crawford opens latest restaurant in Raleigh's Iron Works district

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chef Scott Crawford is opening his latest restaurant in Raleigh's Iron Works district.

Brodeto features Italian and Croatian dishes including seafood and pasta, house-made gelato, Italian-inspired cocktails, and regional wines.

It opens for dinner service tonight.

Crawford's flagship restaurant, Crawford & Son, is nominated for the James Beard Foundation's "Outstanding Hospitality" award.

Reservations are being accepted.