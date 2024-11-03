City of Raleigh unveils reimagining of Commerce Place in Warehouse District

City of Raleigh unveils street improvements in Warehouse District The City of Raleigh unveiled new pedestrian-friendly street improvements at Commerce Place in the Warehouse District.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh unveiled new changes to a part of the Warehouse District.

The city added outdoor seating, string lights, and two vibrant murals to the new gathering space. It also improved sidewalks, crosswalks, and bike racks for pedestrians.

A celebration was held on Friday for the improvements at Commerce Place on West Martin and Davie Street.

The event was an opportunity for the community to share the types of events and activities they would like to see happen on the improved street.

It featured live music, business pop-ups, and games.