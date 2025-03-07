Court documents show Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School stabbing suspect out on bond

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 has uncovered new court documents that show the suspect in a high profile murder at a Raleigh high school in 2023 is out on bond pending trial.

The incident, which began as a melee at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School in November 2023, and was all caught on video, left 15-year-old student Delvin Ferrell dead and another 16-year-old injured.

The high school student charged with murder, Tyquan General Jr., had his case moved to adult court in March 2024 and was indicted on murder charges two months later, in May. General was 14 at the time of the incident.

Court records show that in August, General's lawyer at the time, Jonathan Trapp, motioned to have his bond reduced to $100,000 and by that time General was being held in the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center. A month later, in September, the court approved a $500,000 bond, requiring General to provide DNA and fingerprint samples and have no contact with witnesses or victims in the case.

On Feb. 19, a Pitt County bond company posted that $500,000 bond, allowing General to go free pending trial.

On March 5, General's new lawyer, Daniel Meier, filed a motion for discovery in the case -- asking for any and all evidence the state intends to present at a future trial.

No trial date is listed yet online.

ABC11 has reached out to Meier, as well as the families of both General and Ferrell, but so far have not heard back.

