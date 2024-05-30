Teen facing murder charge in stabbing at SE Raleigh Magnet High School to be tried as an adult

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 15-year-old boy who was charged with murder in a stabbing at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School will now be tried as an adult in Superior Court, according to court documents.

The boy was 14-years-old at the time of the stabbing.

The school was placed on a Code Red lockdown on the day of the stabbing on November 27 of last year.

A 15-year-old student died from his injuries. The other student, a 16-year-old, was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said it appeared there was a fight prior to the stabbing.

Cellphone videos that circulated on social media documented the fight that broke out.

"There were a lot of people around him, and they were very concerned about him and it was very scary," Daniela Fortin said of the student who later died.

"A very traumatic experience," Fortin said. "There were videos of what happened ... I don't know how to explain it, but it was so sad seeing all of the videos."