Delvin Ferrell was one of two students stabbed at a Raleigh high school Monday.

Delvin Ferrell's family calls for healing days after deadly school stabbing: 'Tragedy on both ends'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Telisha Cotton stood beside her family on Friday on Dorothea Dr. just four days after losing 15-year-old Delvin Ferrell to a stabbing at Southeast Raleigh High School.

"She loves him forever," Delvin's uncle, Teddie Martinez who spoke for the family said.

Martinez spoke on behalf of the family near the makeshift memorial, saying they don't want Delvin's death to be in vain as a 14-year-old suspect was charged with his murder, and another 16-year-old who was injured but survived, is recovering.

"They were just schoolmates," Martinez said about the relationship between Delvin and the suspect.

"Our goal is to make sure that the community knows who Delvin is as a 15-year-old kid and understand that it's a tragedy."

Family holds balloon release in honor of Delvin Ferrell, his father says he's 'devastated'

Family members took turns describing the kind of person Delvin was, remembering him mostly for his smile.

"Lit up the room," Martinez said. "He was a two-sport kid who one day, dreamed of going to college."

Without touching on the specifics of the case, Martinez said it's a tragedy on both ends. He called on the community for healing.

"There's a couple of things that they can implement in the school system ... peer mentors, high-risk intervention," Martinez said. "I think that collectively we all need to come together and try to figure out a way how can we avoid more and more incidents like this."

This isn't the first time Martinez lost a young loved one to violence. Two years ago, his niece, 15-year-old Ariuna Cotton, was shot and killed in Durham.

Students back in class at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School

"Healing needs to take place," Martinez said. "How can you really support our kids and say that you truly understand what they're going through?"

Southeast Raleigh High School said support is available for students, including a family and community forum that will take place on Monday, Dec. 4 at the school.

