Court records show pattern of domestic violence in Wilson County murder-suicide case

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Court documents obtained by ABC11 shed new light on the murder-suicide in Wilson County during the weekend that left three people dead, including a 6-year-old girl. Those records paint a harrowing picture of the relationship between 32-year-old Daquan Jones -- the man investigators say committed the crime -- and Kiera Massenburg -- his former partner, and one of the people they say Jones killed.

Domestic violence advocates say it's the type of tragedy that shows the need for greater protection for victims in North Carolina.

"What would you do if it was your child? What would you do if it was your sister or mother?" said Christy Melvin, a domestic violence survivor-turned-advocate. "Think about it in that aspect, because if it was someone close to you you'd fight for it."

Melvin has been spearheading the push for Jesse's Law -- legislation that would bolster protections for children and help keep them out of abusive situations. The bill takes the name of her 3-year-old son who was murdered 12 years ago by her partner.

"We need to come together and try and stop all this senseless killing. These children shouldn't be worried about if their daddy or their momma is gonna kill them. That shouldn't be their worry," she said.

Court documents in Edgecombe County show Jones was arrested by Rocky Mount Police in November after threatening Massenburg, telling her "You think I'm playing, I'm gonna hurt you". He was also charged at that time with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after records say he got physical with Massenburg and told officers he refused to be detained.

Last month, records show Jones was arrested again for assaulting Massenburg. The arrest report states Jones punched Massenburg in the face, knocking out several teeth and breaking her nose. Jones bonded out of jail this past Saturday, just hours before authorities say he committed the double murder. Those records also show that Massenburg put up the collateral to get Jones out.

Now, the community is rallying around the families affected. Pastor James Gailliard at Word Tabernacle Church in Rocky Mount incorporated a tribute to the victims from this past weekend at an outdoor service in Wilson on Tuesday. Gailliard told ABC11 that one of the victims was a member of his congregation.

"We're going to have to be here for the long run for these families because it's going to take a lot of support, a lot of intervention, and a lot of understanding and empathy and all of us to help them get across the finish line," he said.

On Sunday, a fundraiser is planned in Rocky Mount at 2 p.m. to help the families with funeral costs.

