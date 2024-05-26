Car immersed in creek after hitting a deer in Eastover

EASTOVER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car ended up in a creek after hitting and killing a deer Sunday morning.

At around 6 a.m., Eastover Fire Rescue, Wade Community Fire (Rescue 16), Westarea Fire Department (Station 20), City of Fayetteville Fire Engine 19, Cumberland County EMS, and NCSHP responded to a vehicle crash in the 3000 block of River Road. The crash involved a vehicle that ended up in the water.

Upon arrival, units said they found a Hyundai Tucson SUV partially submerged in a creek. Firefighters had to check the vehicle in waist-deep water.

According to investigators, the Hyundai was traveling north on River Road between Eastover and I-295 when it struck and killed a deer. The driver lost control of the vehicle, veered into a ditch, and landed in a creek.

The driver was evaluated by EMS and then released.