Deadly crash near Holly Springs under investigation

At least one person was dead at the scene of the crash in southern Wake County.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A deadly crash is under investigation in Wake County on Tuesday afternoon.

ABC11 is working to learn more about the wreck, which happened near Rouse Road and Powell Ridge Road in Holly Springs.

One person was dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital for treatment. The person's condition was not immediately known.

Chopper 11 was over the scene and saw a white SUV and a dump truck that appeared to be involved in the crash. Tread tracks were visible through a field where the dump truck left the roadway and eventually came to rest partially in a creek. The SUV was also off the roadway near a wooded area. but on the opposite side of the road from the truck.

No other details were immediately available. Check back for updates.

The State Highway Patrol is investigating.

