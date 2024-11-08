The Dessertery: Family-friendly dessert café coming to downtown Raleigh for third year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A special holiday themed dessert café will return once again for its third year.

ABC11 is the media sponsor for the return of The Dessertery Café at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.

The festive café will be open Nov. 22 through Dec. 23. Tickets get you 1 hour access to the exquisitely decorated haven of holiday cheer and access to the all-you-can-eat selection of sweets and hot cocoa.

Tickets are $29 for those 7+ and $15 for ages 2-6, children who have not yet celebrated their second birthday are free but must register as space is limited.

Tickets can be purchased online here, or in person at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts box office.