Suspect charged in October shooting death of Fayetteville man along Cowan Street

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect has been charged in the October shooting death of a man on Cowan Street, Fayetteville Police said Tuesday.
Devante Greenway, 26, of Fayetteville, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 37-year-old Jonathan Eastman.
The shooting happened Oct. 26 in the 2000 block of Cowan Street.
Eastman died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
NOTE: Video is from a previous report.