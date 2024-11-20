24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Suspect charged in October shooting death of Fayetteville man along Cowan Street

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 12:00AM
Man shot and killed in Fayetteville identified
The victim was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect has been charged in the October shooting death of a man on Cowan Street, Fayetteville Police said Tuesday.

Devante Greenway, 26, of Fayetteville, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 37-year-old Jonathan Eastman.

The shooting happened Oct. 26 in the 2000 block of Cowan Street.

Eastman died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.

