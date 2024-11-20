Suspect charged in October shooting death of Fayetteville man along Cowan Street

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect has been charged in the October shooting death of a man on Cowan Street, Fayetteville Police said Tuesday.

Devante Greenway, 26, of Fayetteville, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 37-year-old Jonathan Eastman.

The shooting happened Oct. 26 in the 2000 block of Cowan Street.

Eastman died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

