Governor Roy Cooper set to speak at Democratic National Convention in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper is set to speak in Chicago today for his moment at the Democratic National Convention.

Gov. Cooper was once on a short list to be Harris' running mate but he dropped out saying it was not the right time for him to be on a national ticket.

Local political experts believe that Cooper may just want his career to move in another direction and we could see him on a different ticket sometime in the future.

This is what he said earlier this week.

"I think people are looking for someone who can work in a bipartisan way. I know it's hard to talk about with how divided we are in a partisan way, but we're talking about the issues that matter to everyday people. They want to see us try to find a way forward. I think she can do that," he said.

ABC11 will have full coverage of Cooper's speech tonight and reaction to what he says.

