New insight into Cooper's decision to withdraw from consideration as Kamala Harris' running mate

Gov. Roy Cooper won't be Kamala Harris' running mate, but that doesn't mean he is through with politics.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A day after Gov. Roy Cooper withdrew from consideration to be Kamala Harris's running mate, ABC11 has learned more about his decision.

"This was not the right time for our state or for me to potentially be on the national ticket," Cooper said at an event in Brunswick County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a source familiar with the governor's thinking, the decision was "personal," not "political," and was made shortly after President Joe Biden announced he would not be seeking re-election. The source said Cooper privately informed the Harris team of his decision, though has continued to publicly support her campaign.

"We continue to count on Roy Cooper to represent us, to see his job done and finished, and to ensure that we get everyone that is up and down on our ticket elected," said Collette Alston-Powell, President of the African American Caucus of the North Carolina Democratic Party.

"I think his withdrawing of his candidacy and not even getting to the vetting stage seems to indicate that he's got other options. I think certainly if Harris does win and she starts to put together a cabinet, he would be a leading contender for a cabinet secretary position," said Catawba College Political Science Professor Dr. Michael Bitzer.

ABC11 has learned that Cooper reached out to Harris before any formal vetting process took place.

In North Carolina, the lieutenant governor serves as acting governor when the governor travels out-of-state. There has been some speculation that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican who is currently running for governor, could use it as an opportunity to take action should Cooper be on the campaign trail.

While the source told ABC11 that factor was a consideration, it did not play an overarching role in Cooper's decision. Cooper has traveled extensively out-of-state in the past, and the lone action Robinson has taken in that role was to issue a proclamation in support of Israel days after the Hamas terror attacks.

"I really have to be suspicious of that because Mark Robinson is running for office. He wants the governorship. And if he was to do something that would cause a lot of controversy, would cause a lot of chaos, that potentially could have a backlash effect between now and Nov. 5th," said Bitzer.

Political analysts viewed Cooper as a front-runner, pointing to his history of electoral success, ability to appeal to moderates, and North Carolina connection, a state Democrats have made considerable investments in.

"We still have a very small sliver of the electorate who are swing voters, who are persuadable, who bounce down the ballot. In 2020, (then-President) Donald Trump (won) the state, but then Roy Cooper (won) as governor," Bitzer said.

"I was sad. I think a lot of us were really looking forward to the possibility of his being our vice president," said Kevyn Creech, Chair of the Wake County Democratic Party.

North Carolina was Trump's closest victory in 2020, with Cooper earning more votes than Trump during that cycle.

"Our goal is to hit 100,000 voters. We are getting very close to that for this portion of our outreach, and then we will turn our goal to get out the vote starting in September," said Creech.

"We just need to continue to see them. Kamala has been here many times visiting our states," said Alston-Powell.

Republicans have made considerable gains in cutting into Democrats' voter registration advantage.

"We have people engaging with new voters year-round. That is part and parcel of our norm. It's our ethos. Educate, organize, mobilize. We believe in that," said Creech.

Both Alston-Powell and Creech have noted increased enthusiasm since Harris took over as the presumptive nominee, following Biden's decision to not seek re-election.

A source told ABC11 that Cooper has not made a decision regarding a potential Senate run in 2026, and it did not play a factor in the decision. Further, a decision is not expected to be made until after the November election.

"We are Democrats first and foremost, and we are going to support each other and who's on our ticket to represent us. With this pivot with Kamala, the excitement has shifted," said Alston-Powell.

In a statement, NCGOP Communications Director Matt Mercer responded to Cooper's decision to withdraw from consideration.

"Gov. Cooper's record of vetoing pay raises for teachers and law enforcement is only the tipping point of national scrutiny he appears unwilling to go under, or he has already decided he wants no part of sharing a losing ticket with Kamala Harris. Either way, it's not a good sign when Democrats have spent millions in North Carolina only to see President Trump continue to lead in the Tar Heel State. As last week's incredible rally in Charlotte showed, North Carolina is eager to deliver for him a third time in November."