Morrisville doggy daycare reunites lost dog with owner

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A local business helped a dog reunite with its owner in Morrisville after they got separated earlier this week.

Mila, a Lab mix, was separated from her owner during a routine walk. While lost, Mila's first instinct was to run to a familiar, safe place, the Hounds Town Doggy Daycare.

Video caught outside the business showed Mila running across the street toward the daycare and waiting outside.

The workers then let Mila inside and were able to reunite her with her owner by the end of the day.

