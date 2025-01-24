DoorDash driver fatally shoots teen he says tried to steal his car in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A DoorDash driver in Charlotte is facing murder charges after shooting a teen he says tried to steal his car.

Keshawn Boyd is being held without bond for the killing of 15-year-old Matthias Crockett Wednesday night in Uptown. He said he was dropping off food when he saw Crockett get in his SUV and another man behind him. He feared they had weapons.

Police said Boyd shot and killed Crockett.

In the court, the DA said the person who placed the DoorDash order witnessed the shooting and called 911.

The affidavit said the 15-year-old was unarmed, but the DA said a gun was found near the victim.

Boyd's lawyer tried to argue he was under duress because his car was being stolen, and the shooting was in self-defense. He also said Boyd has no prior convictions and is not a risk to the public.

Judge Matt Newton sided with the DA's office for now keeping Boyd locked up with no bond as an abundance of caution.

ABC affiliate WSOC contributed to this report.