Second gentleman Doug Emhoff set to visit Durham, Cary on Tuesday

Douglas Emhoff is set to visit Durham on Tuesday to tour a lead-pipe removal site and later deliver remarks at two events in the Triangle.

Douglas Emhoff is set to visit Durham on Tuesday to tour a lead-pipe removal site and later deliver remarks at two events in the Triangle.

Douglas Emhoff is set to visit Durham on Tuesday to tour a lead-pipe removal site and later deliver remarks at two events in the Triangle.

Douglas Emhoff is set to visit Durham on Tuesday to tour a lead-pipe removal site and later deliver remarks at two events in the Triangle.

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- The second gentleman, Douglas Emhoff, is set to visit Durham on Tuesday to tour a lead-pipe removal site.

Later in the afternoon, the White House said Emhoff will deliver remarks in Durham highlighting the Biden-Harris administration's investments in safe drinking water for Americans.

On Tuesday evening, he will deliver remarks at a campaign event in Cary.