20 North Carolina high school students compete for musical theater award

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Twenty central North Carolina high school students will compete for a chance at a national musical theater award.

The event is called the DPAC Rising Star Awards, and it is happening May 9 at the Durham Performing Arts Center.

The 20 finalists will compete live on the stage for a chance to advance to the national level at the Jimmy Awards in New York City. In total, 11 awards will be presented in different categories during the event. But at the end of the event, just two students will be selected to advance to nationals.

The DPAC Rising Star Awards is a program that celebrates outstanding achievements in high school musical theater, but it also takes into consideration work done off the stage in the community.

To learn more about the program and the upcoming event, watch the video at the top of this page or click here.