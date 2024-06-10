Durham teachers await commissioners' final vote on 2025 budget

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham teachers will pay close attention as commissioners prepare for the final vote on the 2025 budget on Monday.

It follows months of upheaval for Durham Public Schools employees, which resulted in widespread walkouts and reckoning about pay in the district.

In April, DPS unanimously passed its most expensive budget ever: a $26 million increase. This includes some serious salary increases per the raises approved by state lawmakers last year:

5 percent raise for the 2024-2025 school year for certified employees

3 percent raise for classified employees

But, in May, the proposed county budget allocated only a $13 million increase for DPS.

The Durham Association of Educators has already communicated with the commissioners before the meeting. They said the fight to increase wages for teachers and staff is necessary.

"We have coworkers that have already left. We know there are folks talking about taking other jobs," Symone Kiddo, the president of DAE, said. "I think we will be in a very severe staffing crisis that I would be concerned about how to safely open schools in August."

DAE has been involved in the county's public meetings.

About a week ago, they delivered letters of support for their cause to the Durham County government building, where some commissioners were not in their chambers yet.

The Board of Commissioners' closed sessions at 5 p.m. and its regular session is at 7 p.m.

