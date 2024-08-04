Driver injured in second GoRaleigh bus stabbing in less than 48 hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was injured on Sunday after a stabbing at a GoRaleigh station.

The Raleigh Police Department responded to calls about a stabbing at on N Salisbury St. at W Edenton St. just before 5:45 a.m. Police said a bus driver was cut on the arm by a passenger as they exited the bus.

The driver was taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect has been taken into custody at this time.

The stabbing comes after a woman was stabbed at the GoRaleigh station on S. Blount Street on Saturday morning.

The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries. Her condition is unknown.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call (919)996-1193.