NC DMV offices work to clear backlog, add weekend day for people to get driver's license

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Starting this weekend, 16 DMV offices throughout North Carolina will resume Saturday walk-in services as hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians had to wait for weeks to get a driver's license.

NC DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin told lawmakers on Thursday the backlog was in part due to a glitch that impacted more than 350,000 people.

"It was taking upwards of seven, and ultimately close to eight weeks for customers to receive their cards," NC DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin told lawmakers on Thursday.

Goodwin said the backlog is expected to be resolved by the end of June.

As DMV offices extend their hours in an effort to address the backlog, parents such as Sherie Brown said there's another delay impacting North Carolina teens before getting a driver's license.

"I would think as a parent, the biggest challenge with a driver's ed is getting your student into the class," Brown said.

North Carolina teens must first enroll in a driver education course that's provided through North Carolina high schools or a commercial driver education school licensed by the NC DMV to get a Level 1 learner's permit. The graduated licensing program has three levels, where ultimately, 16- and 17-year-olds can drive unsupervised at any time with a Level 3 full provisional license.

Brown said in Wake County, it took her more than a year to get her son enrolled in a driver education course.

"When I applied the first time for him to take the class, I never even got a response because there probably was just so many students applying," Brown said. "We had to try two years in a row to get him in the class."

Brown's son, Xavier, 17, got a Level 2 provisional license on Friday.

Brown said the walk-in service at the DMV on Spring Forest Road took two hours, which she decided to opt for on Friday instead of waiting for the next available appointment online.

"If we waited till August, then in six months, he'd be 18," Brown said. "So it would be pointless to even pursue this."

While there are delays in getting a driver's license, Brown said her concerns are more with Wake County and how to address the growing number of teens in need of more practice behind the wheel.

"You can't even get to the DMV until you get this class under your belt first," Brown said. "I need him to be able to drive to school next year, as soon as possible."

According to state leaders, nearly a third of appointments were "no-shows" last month.

