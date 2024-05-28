New driver's licenses, IDs will look -- and feel -- different, DMV says

The revamp is part of a security effort to combat fraud, the NC DMV said.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina DMV will begin issuing new driver's licenses, permits and ID cards with a new security design.

Officials said these cards are specifically intended to combat fraud.

The new cards will use laser engraving technology.

Not only will they look different, but they will also feel and sound different.

The cards will have both embossed and debossed patterns.

When dropped, they will have a unique metallic sound.

Officials said the cards will have more than 50 security features, making them some of the most secure documents in the world.

The new cards will be put into production later this week as the current design is being phased out by the end of June.

Current licenses and ID cards will remain valid until their expiration dates.