Durham Co. commissioners unanimously approve $1.04 billion budget for 2025-26

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Board of Commissioners (BOCC) unanimously approved the 2025-26 budget for the county on Monday.

According to a news release, the $1.04 billion budget is 7.48% more than last year's budget, focusing on supporting education, funding public safety needs and maintaining the county's core services.

The budget includes a 3.5-cent increase in the County property tax rate, with a 2.5-cent rise for the General Fund and a 1.0-cent increase for the Capital Financing Plan Fund, bringing the revenue-neutral rate from 51.92 cents to 55.42 cents per $100 valuation.

"Budgets are not just numbers on a page; they are moral documents. They are declarations of what we value, what we stand for, and who we care for. At their best, they are also documents of love, expressions of a deep commitment to our community," said Durham BOCC Chair Nida Allam.

Budget Breakdown

Due to the slowing of overall revenue growth, County Manager Claudia Hager said the county needs to focus on maintaining existing programs and a thorough review of mandated services needs to happen.

BOCC ended up increasing Hager's recommended budget by $1.05 million. Most of it provided additional funding to Durham Public Schools (DPS), along with some going to the General Fund budget, which provides necessary financial resources for most of Durham County's activities and services.

The budget allocated $224.5 million to DPS, an increase of $15.9 million from last year. This funding supports a local per-pupil amount of $5,561 and offsets expiring American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Additionally, $3 million has been allocated to sustain DPS infrastructure projects previously supported by ARPA.

The County also added 44.5 authorized personnel positions, including 12 new EMS staff and 5 new Sheriff's Office positions. Salary increases of 3-4% for County employees and $986,000 in additional funding for the Information Services & Technology department were also approved.

"Creating a budget that meets our community's needs without placing an undue burden on our residents is not just a challenge, it is a solemn obligation," Chair Allam added. "This year's budget reflects our commitment to equity, opportunity, and care for all."

The full adopted budget document will be available online soon.