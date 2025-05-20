Homeowners see home values triple, brace for property tax increase in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham property owners are bracing for a higher property tax bill, as they've seen home values soar over the years.

Kelvin Whitfield says his home value has more than tripled since he bought it. He is one of the original owners in the Gable Ridge subdivision in South Durham.

"Back then in '98, there was a lot of construction going on, a lot of houses going up," he tells ABC11 News.

Whitfield purchased the two-story home for $120,000 and says the most recent assessment is $400,000.

With every new budget proposal that includes a property tax increase, Whitfield says he has to work harder.

"I've worked different jobs and I've tried to increase my income to keep up with the taxes and inflation and all that kind of stuff," said Whitfield.

The City of Durham's $772 million proposal includes a property tax increase of almost 5 cents for every $100 of assessed value.

"I don't actually feel bad about where we are considering," said Durham Mayor Leo Williams. "Before last year, we didn't raise taxes at all for four years."

Williams says the money will be used to support community safety, employee compensation, core services and major infrastructure projects.

"Nice things cost (money)," said Williams. "We have to start connecting the nice things we want, the things we must have, with the cost of what it takes as well."

Whitfield has thought about selling but says he's not sure he could find something affordable in this market.

"Housing is really grown out of proportion. We've just elected just to stay here. It's just about paid off and I just don't want to have another mortgage at the moment," said Whitfield.

The City will also be holding a public hearing on its budget proposal on June 2nd.

Durham County Budget

Durham County recently presented its one billion dollar budget proposal.

It includes a 3.5 cent tax rate increase from what's called the revenue-neutral tax rate. That rate takes into consideration the increase in property values when determining how much money the County would bring in compared to the previous tax year.

SEE ALSO | Durham School Board approves $708 million on superintendent's budget proposal

The County says this will support more investments in education, public safety needs related to population growth, and maintenance of core services.

The County is looking to hire 12 new EMS workers to improve peak hour shift coverage and eight new counselors for the Youth Success and Empowerment Assessment Center.

ABC11 News reached out to Durham County to speak about the budget proposal. We were told nobody is available.

