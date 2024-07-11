As Durham family mourns 2-year-old, Duke study shows findings on gun laws, shooting deaths in kids

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham funeral director Christopher Weaver is helping yet another family cope with the loss of a child to gun violence.

This time, a 2-year-old, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in June.

"We're tired of seeing this type of acts in the community, and it's just it's heartbreaking," Weaver said.

Loved ones of Manariah Bradsher, 2, were in tears at Antioch Baptist Church where a funeral was held for the child before she was laid to rest at Glennview Memorial Park.

Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead was also in attendance and said in a statement the child's death was "tragic and reflective of what's happening in our community."

In the past decade, more than 17,000 children died from firearms nationwide, according to a Duke Health study that analyzed how state gun laws affected suicide and homicide rates among children.

Dr. Krista Haines, who's a trauma critical care doctor at Duke University Hospital, was part of the study released Thursday. She said that though the study finds state gun laws, such as safe storage, were associated with lower suicide rates, they do not appear to reduce homicide rates in children younger than 18.

"Our analysis of suicide and homicide mortality data from 2009 to 2020 in children under 18 suggests that we do actually have some laws that work," Haines said. "But there are very few of these laws, and they only appear to work for suicide, not for homicide."

According to Haines, the study is very early but prompts more discussions on finding better solutions to gun violence.

"If we keep looking at this over time, then we might be able to see trends in these gun laws and then actually see which ones are having an effect and maybe be able to hopefully encourage other states to use those laws," Haines said.

The study comes as Durham Police found nearly 40 young people younger than 21 were shot so far this year. Three of them are under the age of 5, including Manariah.

"It's at a high," Weaver said. "This isn't what we need in the community, because the children are our future."

Weaver called for ending gun violence, which was also echoed by Sheriff Birkhead.

Durham Police said as of July, they're still searching for who's responsible for the drive-by shooting that killed Manariah.

"We need to come together and keep each other safe," Birkhead said in a statement. "That means making sure we prevent crime, support victims, and hold offenders accountable. As Sheriff, we are committed to reducing gun violence across Durham so other families do not have to suffer like this."