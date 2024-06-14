Durham to host CIAA Football Championship 2025 to 2027: 'We are immensely proud'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham won the bid to host The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Football Championship, starting in 2025 to 2027.

The CIAA voted last week for the championship to be hosted by the Durham Sports Commission, with Durham County Memorial Stadium (DCMS) as the event's selected venue.

According to a press release, it was held at DCMS previously from 2008 to 2012 and 2014 to 2015, pulling in crowds of over 10,000 fans.

"Durham has a great history with this event, and we are immensely proud to once again be hosting the CIAA Football Championship in Durham," Marcus Manning, Executive Director of the Durham Sports Commission, said. "We're dedicated to showcasing our vibrant community here in Durham, while also celebrating diversity and creating an unforgettable experience for fans, spectators, and student-athletes."

According to a press release, the Board reviewed several factors in its decision, including facility use and staffing, team support, community engagement opportunities and involvement of the local business community. Bids were also submitted by the cities of Charlotte and Salem, VA.

Durham County Memorial Stadium is "an all-star venue" located close to lodging, restaurants, and more. There is also plenty of room for tailgating as well as to "cultivate the passionate atmosphere CIAA fan bases are known to bring."

Salem has been the home of the CIAA championship since 2017. According to the press release, this transition "provides an opportunity to further grow the football championship and highlight the CIAA's mission including Leadership, Legacy and Community."

"The CIAA looks forward to returning to Durham County Memorial Stadium," Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said. "Our recent media rights partnership with HBCU Go gives us the opportunity to showcase our top teams in a centralized location, again where the football championship has thrived in the past. The CIAA will have an opportunity to engage in the community beyond the game in a way that supports the mission of the conference."

DCMS is also hosting the CIAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship from 2023 to 2025.