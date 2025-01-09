50-year-old Morrisville man found shot to death at a house in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Morrisville man was found shot and killed inside a Durham home on Wednesday.

Durham Police said officers responded to a call about a gunshot wound at a home on Lions Court near the intersection of Sundial Circle at 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived they found 50-year-old Judah Taylor with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated, and investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator C. Robinson at 919-560-4440 ext. 29415. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at durhamcrimestoppers.org or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.