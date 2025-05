More than 9,000 left without power in east Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 9,000 people were without power Monday night into Tuesday morning in Durham.

A majority of these outages are around the Hidden Hollow neighborhood in east Durham.

It's not clear what caused this outage.

The outage comes just days after thousands were without power Friday afternoon after a driver hit a utility pole downtown.

Duke Energy estimated power would be restored around 4 a.m.

Check back in the morning for updates.