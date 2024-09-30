DPS superintendent to host conversation series to hear from students, parents, staff

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Public Schools superintendent launched a 'Listening & Learning' tour.

Dr. Anthony Lewis said he will host a series of meetings to hear directly from students, parents, staff and the greater Durham community about public education's mission toward ensuring all students strive toward their potential.

Each session -- except one -- is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at various locations over the next month. Interpretation services will be provided.

The conversation series begins Monday at First Calvary Baptist Church on Morehead Avenue in Durham.

Dr. Lewis stepped into this role after the previous superintendent resigned. This leadership change came after DPS faced a months-long salary saga that started earlier this year; a financial error prompted multiple sickouts and protests calling for better pay.

ABC11 sat down with Dr. Lewis, who has over two decades of experience in education, last August. He described some of his priorities, including student success, creating a culture of community and support staff.

