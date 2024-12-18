DPS superintendent takes students to school as bus driver shortage continues: 'I'm a parent first'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Public Schools superintendent is pitching in to help get students to school as some parents are carpooling and using rideshare applications during the bus driver shortage.

"I'm a parent first and I have two kids in this district who ride the bus as well. This is an opportunity for me to pitch in and relieve some of the stress," said DPS Superintendent Dr. Anthony Lewis. "I have taken my kids and some of the kids in the neighborhood to school."

It is a crisis for the entire community. - Dr. Anthony Lewis, DPS superintendent

Nationwide, there are school bus shortages, and in Durham, it is a major problem. DPS is three weeks into its temporary rotational bus service, which only guarantees students will have a ride to school four days a week. It's left parents to pick up the slack on the extra day.

"We have families coming out of pockets to get kids to school via rideshare. We have families missing work, which ultimately may cost them their jobs. So absolutely, it is a crisis for the entire community," said Lewis.

According to the superintendent, the rotational bus service is a bandage to a problem the district is working to fix. He is planning to make a major proposal at Thursday's school board meeting that will affect about 750 students.

"I think it's about 21 elementary schools we are looking at where families within one mile will be asked to transport students to school. What this will do is free up close to 20 routes. That way, we can ensure getting back to five days of transporting all of our scholars," said Lewis.

DPS is hosting Transportation Worker Appreciation Day to offer free drinks and treats to school district transportation workers. The district has partnered with Cocoa Cinnamon and two Dunkin Donuts locations to make this happen on Friday at the following locations:

Cocoa Cinnamon:

1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lakewood, 2013 Chapel Hill Rd. Ste. A

Dunkin Donuts (2 Locations):

5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hope Valley, 1125 NC-54 #504, 27707

Festival Center, 3459 Hillsborough Road., 27705