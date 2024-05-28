Durham Public Schools supporters holding rally for more funding

The organizers of the march say they're urging the commissioners to pass the Durham schools budget of $27.4 million more for next year.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Association of Educators and public school supporters will rally and march for fully funded public schools before the county commission's public hearing on the budget.

The marchers want the money to pay for:

-Restoring October's pay raises

-Increasing the county supplement for certified staff

-Funding a supplement for English as a second language instruction

-Restoring pay for those who've earned masters degrees

DPS budget is up by $13 million in the proposed county budget.

It's the fourth year that amount's gone up by more than $10 million.

The rally and march starts at 5:50 p.m. to the county commissioners meeting, which begins at 7.