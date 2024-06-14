Durham Rotary Club's 'Flags for Heroes' event honors local veterans and first responders

Each flag can be sponsored to honor not just a veteran or military hero, but any difference maker in the community.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WTVD) -- 600 American flags are stretched across the fields of RTP Friday morning.

It's part of Flags for Heroes, an inaugural event by the Durham Rotary Club, honoring veterans, first responders and local heroes.

The event kicked off last month when dozens of volunteers helped raise those flags. Among them was Larry Campbell, Chairman of the Thomas Mentor Leadership Academy - the Durham-based group that works with young men through education and community service.

"We can only grow by looking at the past and see where we need to go. If we don't talk about it, if we don't share the knowledge that we've gained, then they will never know," Campbell said.

Dozens of volunteers gathered at the fields near The Hub at RTP which will be home to Flags for Heroes for the next month.

Flags for Heroes is also a fundraising event intended to support local Veterans Affairs and benefit Durham Rotary Club service projects focusing on local veteran support.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends Sunday.

