Construction moves forward on new Durham School of Arts: 'Good idea to start over'

The current Durham School of the Arts was built more than 100 years ago.

The current Durham School of the Arts was built more than 100 years ago.

The current Durham School of the Arts was built more than 100 years ago.

The current Durham School of the Arts was built more than 100 years ago.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Construction for the new Durham School of the Arts is moving forward as the school year has started. Senior student Sadie McCormick has seen poor classroom conditions during her time there, but overall, has enjoyed her experience.

"She's really into the arts. She's really found her people here," said her dad Scott McCormick.

A few years ago he saw something that was pretty concerning.

"Like wires hanging. It was kind of bad. They were working on it, but it was obviously not ready for school," he said.

The Durham School of the Arts (DSA) was built more than 100 years ago.

ABC11 Eyewitness News went inside the building in December with Frederick Davis, DPS' senior executive director of building services, to see the disrepair. He said rising construction costs due to inflation caused some setbacks in the school's renovation plans.

Just two miles up the road construction has started on the new school. The renderings show a location with more resources that allows the district to increase enrollment. Students like McCormick won't get to experience the new school, but think it's best to build a new location.

Rendering of new Durham School of the Arts

"I really like the architecture. They do need a lot of work though. It's a good idea to start over," she said.

Construction for the new location is set to be complete by the fall of 2027.

SEE ALSO | DPS new reassignment plan prepares students for diverse world, unique careers

STEM education is becoming a priority for young minds in Durham Public Schools

SEE ALSO | Durham Public Schools new superintendent lays out priorities