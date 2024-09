Durham school bus involved in crash with motorcycle

It happened at Rogers Road and Fletchers Chapel Road in northern Durham.

It happened at Rogers Road and Fletchers Chapel Road in northern Durham.

It happened at Rogers Road and Fletchers Chapel Road in northern Durham.

It happened at Rogers Road and Fletchers Chapel Road in northern Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham school bus was involved in a crash with a motorcycle on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at Rogers Road and Fletchers Chapel Road in northern Durham.

Chopper 11 was over the scene as emergency crews investigated. An ABC11 breaking news crew is on its way to the scene to gather more information.

The road is closed there as first responders work the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.