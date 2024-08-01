Wake County opens new free dental clinic for uninsured children in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County opened a new no-cost dental clinic for uninsured children.

This "floss-cutting" happened at the Wake County Eastern Regional Center in Zebulon on Wednesday. The opening is part of the Regional Smiles program- which provides preventative dental care for children and young adults up to 20 years old.

The program is an expansion of the Smiles at Sunnybrook program and offers free dental exams, teeth cleanings, X-rays, and fluoride applications.

"This particular grant is geared to what about our uninsured kids in the area, which is going to be a great resource for our families out here in the eastern part of the county. And we are just so excited to be able to provide a service, such a valuable service to the community," said Darryl Blevins, director of Eastern Wake Regional Center.

The new clinic will offer monthly dental appointments.

Since October 2017, the program has served more than 6,200 children in the community.

For more information click here.

